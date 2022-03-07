Epic to host Concept Royale in Fortnite

In Fortnite’s second Concept Royale, players will be allowed to submit outfit ideas that can appear in the game later this year.

Epic Games is known for welcoming opinions from its fans, whether it’s in a poll voting on the best emote or a group-sourced social media campaign. And the Fortnite developer is now turning to its users for another Concept Royale. This time, Epic is looking for spooky outfit ideas for Fortnitemares 2022.

To enter, designers should post their creations on Twitter or Instagram with the #ConceptRoyaleContest2022 hashtag. Epic will choose the two best ideas and will turn those designs into in-game characters. In addition, winners will also receive a $2,500 cash prize each.

Fans can begin submitting their ideas on March 7 at 9am CT until April 5 at 11pm CT. Any submissions need to happen within this period to be considered valid and each contestant may only have one entry. In addition to submission rules, each participant must be at least 13 years old to enter the contest.

The last two winners of the Concept Royale were announced in a tweet last August. Twitter users lbdart_ and AltaCalls submitted their frosty designs and were chosen to appear in the game.

Some other conditions for submitting are that the image must be in .jpeg or .png format and should be viewable without additional software. Apparent copyrights or other trademarked content will be rejected since infringing on others’ works without permission can get Epic in hot water.

Each image will be judged in three different areas, according to the contest criteria. These are:

Unique use of theme

Fun factor

Overall visuals

Submissions will be graded out of five points in each category. The designs that score the highest across all the criteria will be chosen as the winners.

Winners will be notified within seven days of the end of the contest period, so by April 12 at around 11pm CT. The announcement may take longer depending on how long it takes to notify the contest winners. Winners will be asked to sign a legal prize release form, which will have to be signed by an adult if a minor wins.

After being notified, winners will only have 72 hours to return the prize form and other requested documents. If the artist can’t provide documentation proving eligibility, they may be disqualified from the contest. In this instance, the second runner-up will be chosen in their place.

Epic will show the winning outfits in Fortnite during the Fortnitemares event happening later this year.