Epic releases documentary on Fortnite World Cup Solo champion, Bugha

The official Fortnite YouTube channel published a documentary today about World Cup Solo winner Kyle “Bugha” Giersdorf, giving fans an inside look at the champion’s training schedule and the support from this loving family.

Epic Games recorded exclusive footage of the event where Bugha and his parents talk about their experiences throughout the day and afterward.

Most Fortnite fans had their eyes on the World Cup earlier this year where the Solo winner walked away with $3 million. The 16-year-old from Pennsylvania shocked the world in July when he dominated the other top 99 Fortnite players and solidified his name in the record books.

After Bugha won the Solo event, he went on a press tour including an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and tossing out the first pitch for a Philadelphia Phillies MLB game.

It seems like Epic will be publishing more documentaries on Fortnite players under the “Stories from the Battle Bus” title. With the Fortnite Champion Series Finals taking place for Chapter Two, season one from Dec. 6 to 8, Epic might publish a video about that event.