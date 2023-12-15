Epic pulls U-turn on Fortnite Rocket Racing car prices—offering refunds on select bundles

A week after the introduction of Rocket Racing to Fortnite, Epic Games has decided to lower the prices of cars, not just for Rocket Racing but also for the main battle royale mode and Rocket League.

Epic Games announced it had “fine-tuned” its car prices in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter) on Dec. 14. The change to prices means Rare cars are now 2,500 V-Bucks, while Uncommon cars are 1,500 V-Bucks.

U-turn ahead – We just fine-tuned our car prices! 🚗



Rare – 4,000 ➡️ 2,500 v-bucks

Uncommon – 2,500 ➡️ 1,500 v-bucks



New prices will show in the next hour. Players who purchased a Diesel, Jager, or Cyclone bundle will be refunded v-bucks for the price difference within a week — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) December 14, 2023

Originally, Uncommon cars were worth 2,500 V-Bucks while Rare cars were an even pricier 4,000 V-Bucks. The in-game currency obscures it a bit, since there’s no exact 1:1 conversion with real money, but let’s try putting down some estimates. A bundle for 1,000 V-Bucks costs $8.99/£6.99, so buying four of those bundles to purchase a Rare car would set you back $35.96/£27.96. Admittedly, it’d make more sense to purchase a bundle for 5,000 V-Bucks, but that still costs $36.99/£27.99.

As for the Uncommon cars, to get the 2,500 V-Bucks needed, you’d most likely purchase the bundle for 2,800 V-Bucks, which is worth $22.99/£17.49. Cheaper, yes, but still rather expensive for a single car. It’s no wonder players balked at how much Epic was charging. Whether it’s because of this backlash or because not enough people were buying them, Epic’s agreed to slash the prices.

Going forward, Rare cars will cost as much as Uncommon cars did—2,500 V-Bucks—while Uncommon cars have gone down to 1,500 V-Bucks. If I had to guess, that’d put them around $13/£10, but if you have no V-Bucks, you’d still need to buy two 1,000 V-Bucks bundles for $17.98/£13.98.

While the discount has been welcomed by some fans on Twitter, others on Reddit still think Epic is asking too much for what are essentially cosmetic differences. “I’ll either play actual Rocket League or actual Fortnite, not pay 15+$ for a damn car skin,” writes Swizzy6t9.

On the plus side, Epic is offering partial refunds on specific bundles. So, if you bought the Diesel, Jager, or Cyclone bundle, you should be making back the price difference in V-Bucks within the next week.