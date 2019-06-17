Epic might expand Fortnite’s LTMs pool in the summer

If you like Fortnite: Battle Royale for its limited-time modes more than for its default mode, Epic has good news for you.



One of the company employees said that Epic is talking about expanding the LTMs pool “quite a bit” over the summer. They wrote that in a Reddit post three days ago that asked Epic to bring back an old Fortnite LTM, Ground Game.



“Not sure if Ground Game will make the cut, but we are talking about expanding the LTM pool by quite a bit over the summer, so a lot of these that haven’t been in rotation for a while will return,” EpicDustyDevo wrote. “We might even switch off Team Rumble here and there and replace it with some of the other large team modes (gasp!).”



Fortnite today features from one to three limited-time modes at once. Team Rumble is the one that’s been available the most so far because it’s a fan-favorite large-team mode focused on getting the most eliminations rather than being the last one standing. Along with it, Epic’s been releasing special LTMs associated with temporary challenges, such as Horde Rush today, and a third one as part of the standard LTMs rotation.



DustyDevo didn’t say how much Epic intends to expand the pool.



As for Ground Game, they said it’s probably not coming back soon because it had “really bad playrate numbers,” and that criterion is something Epic takes into account when choosing which modes are making the cut.



“GG is one of those modes that has never been very popular, statistically speaking,” DustyDevo wrote.



Some Team Rumble fans felt awkward that Epic might replace Team Rumble for a while and asked the company to make it a permanent mode. But if Epic follows its plans, all Fortnite players should see the mode going away for a while when the LTMs pool start expanding.