Epic is raising the price of Fortnite’s V-Bucks

As if the cost of groceries wasn’t bad enough, Epic Games has decided to hike up the prices of Fortnite‘s V-Bucks to tackle the economical impact of inflation around the globe.

These changes will come into effect on October 27, 2023. According to a blog post, Epic Games will be “adjusting the price of V-Bucks and [our] real money content Pack offers in Czech Republic, Denmark, Eurozone countries, Hungary, Japan, Norway, Poland, Romania, Sweden, Turkey, and the United States.”

Similar pricing alignments were made in the United Kingdom, Canada, and Mexico back in June, in line with currency fluctuations due to inflation, Epic explained. Epic Games clarifies that Fortnite subscription charges will not be impacted by these changes.

Several countries will see around a 12%-15% increase in V-Bucks prices. Image via Epic Games.

And that isn’t the only change at Epic Games HQ as Charlie Wen, a former concept artist and designer for Riot, Disney, Marvel, Sony, was recently appointed Epic Games’ new chief creative officer after the role’s previous owner, Donald Mustard, announced his retirement after almost 25 years with the company.

While Epic is citing inflation as the reason for raising prices, it could also opt for lower profits instead of offsetting rising costs onto you, the consumers. A lot of the world’s economy was impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic, and now that the world ir returning to a relative normal, many corporations are looking to make up for lost time and keep up with inflation by increasing the price of their products.

This news also comes at the same time as Epic has reportedly laid off 16 percent of its employees, around 900 people. So not only is the company charging you more for the same products, it’s going to have fewer developers working on its games, meaning you’ll likely get a worse deal.

