Epic is raising the price of Fortnite’s V-Bucks

We'll have flies in our wallets in no time.

An image of Fortnite V-Bucks with the Fortnite logo above it
Image via Epic Games

As if the cost of groceries wasn’t bad enough, Epic Games has decided to hike up the prices of Fortnite‘s V-Bucks to tackle the economical impact of inflation around the globe.

These changes will come into effect on October 27, 2023. According to a blog post, Epic Games will be “adjusting the price of V-Bucks and [our] real money content Pack offers in Czech Republic, Denmark, Eurozone countries, Hungary, Japan, Norway, Poland, Romania, Sweden, Turkey, and the United States.”

Similar pricing alignments were made in the United Kingdom, Canada, and Mexico back in June, in line with currency fluctuations due to inflation, Epic explained. Epic Games clarifies that Fortnite subscription charges will not be impacted by these changes.

A table of all the countries seeing an increase in Fortnite V-Bucks prices
Several countries will see around a 12%-15% increase in V-Bucks prices. Image via Epic Games.

And that isn’t the only change at Epic Games HQ as Charlie Wen, a former concept artist and designer for Riot, Disney, Marvel, Sony, was recently appointed Epic Games’ new chief creative officer after the role’s previous owner, Donald Mustard, announced his retirement after almost 25 years with the company.

Related
Save those V-Bucks: Inflation is getting so bad it’s even hit Fortnite

While Epic is citing inflation as the reason for raising prices, it could also opt for lower profits instead of offsetting rising costs onto you, the consumers. A lot of the world’s economy was impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic, and now that the world ir returning to a relative normal, many corporations are looking to make up for lost time and keep up with inflation by increasing the price of their products.

This news also comes at the same time as Epic has reportedly laid off 16 percent of its employees, around 900 people. So not only is the company charging you more for the same products, it’s going to have fewer developers working on its games, meaning you’ll likely get a worse deal.

About the author
Chynna Wilkinson

For over 7 years, Chynna has been a noteworthy presence within creative media. As a self- proclaimed geek and driven by a passion for horror, comic books, video games, and modern cinema, she takes pride in providing only the best publications. She likes to label herself as an innovative writer doing what she loves, especially when it concerns her favorite interests. Aside from personal written projects, she can be credited as an award-winning screenwriter, published poet, and accomplished academic writer. She has taken the media industry by storm, producing short stories, screenplays, articles, features, and poetry that thoroughly engage, excite and thrill those fortunate enough to read them. She enjoys watching anime, horror movies, and animated shows; her life revolves around cinema, video games, and tasteful literature.

More Stories by Chynna Wilkinson