Epic Games worked with the Russo Brothers to create Fortnite's latest cinematic | Dot Esports

The famed Marvel directors have also helped with other content that will be shown during Chapter 2, Season 6.

The internet exploded with conversations and reactions around the story cinematic for Fortnite Chapter Two, Season Six Zero Crisis, and now we know that Epic Games worked with Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame directors Anthony and Joe Russo to craft the trailer.

In a report from Variety, the Russo brothers confirmed they had worked with Epic to write, storyboard, and direct the trailer, along with other character and story-related content that hasn’t been shown off yet.

“The Zero Crisis Finale is a defining moment for what’s coming next in the evolving experience of the island and Chapter Two in the game,” Epic CCO Donald Mustard said. “When we were laying out the story for Season Five and Season Six we wanted to tell it in a really authentic and character-driven way, and we knew there was no one better to help us do that than the Russos.”

The Russo brothers and Epic have worked together several times now, with the directors having helmed the conversations between the games company and Marvel surrounding the first Fortnite and Avengers crossover in 2018. That partnership has continued and now has the pair working internally with Epic on non-Marvel content for the game.

“It’s been fantastic working with the team at Epic,” the Russo brothers said. “Fortnite holds a unique place in pop culture, and we think Donald Mustard is a visionary storyteller who continues to take us all into unexplored territory.”

The cinematic has Agent Jones, the focal point of Fortnite’s latest story, working to stabilize The Zero Point and having to team up with a character known as The Foundation to make sure a full collapse doesn’t doom all of reality.

With characters from multiple universes, including Street Fighter, Marvel, and movie franchises like Terminator, the Russo brothers have a lot of content to play with, and fans can expect to see more as the Zero Crisis grows closer.