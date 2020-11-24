Epic Games to launch new Fortnite monthly subscription service Dec. 2 | Dot Esports

Epic Games is launching a new monthly subscription service called Fortnite Crew, the company announced today. It will arrive on Dec. 2 alongside Chapter Two, season five. The subscription includes a Battle Pass that grants access to the full season, 1,000 bonus V-Bucks, and an exclusive outfit bundle every month.

The Fortnite Crew is priced at $11.99 a month, which is practically the price of the Standard Battle Pass. Each basic pass costs 950 V-Bucks, converting to a little less than $10. The 1,000 V-Bucks included currently costs $9.99 as well.

The outfit bundle, named the Fortnite Crew Pack, will always contain a new and exclusive outfit plus at least one matching accessory such as a glider, pickaxe, or emote. The Fortnite Crew Pack items won’t be added to the Item Shop, though.

You can learn more about this subscription service on Fortnite’s website. Those who already bought the Battle Pass but wish to subscribe to Fortnite Crew will receive 950 V-Bucks back.

The Fortnite Crew pack of December will feature the Galaxia outfit the Cosmic Llamacorn pickaxe and Fractured World back bling.