Epic Games settles with minor Fortnite hacker

Epic Games, the developer of Fortnite, issued a copyright claim against an unnamed minor in October 2017, claiming that the young player used and sold software hacks for the game.

And now, Epic has settled the suit against the underage hacker, according to Bloomberg Law. The minor was reportedly ordered to destroy all copies of his hacking software and to stop cheating on all Epic games, along with other arrangements.

TorrentFreak was able to obtain a copy of the settlement agreement where the minor is being represented by his mother. It was officially signed on Sept. 27, 2019.

According to a consent order filed on Oct. 21, 2017 in the U.S District Court for North Carolina, the minor admitted to creating, using, and selling software that allowed other Fortnite players to cheat.

The youngster also admitted to posting several videos on YouTube where he advertised his hacking software. These videos have since been removed.

Some of the cheats that the minor sold included aimbots, wallhacks, and “ESP” that allowed cheaters to see other player’s loot.

TorrentFreak’s editor claimed that Epic isn’t looking to financially ruin hackers, but it’s trying to prevent them from selling or encouraging Fortnite hacks. By settling with the unnamed minor, it seems like Epic is using lawsuits to uphold the integrity of the game rather than searching for financial gain.