Epic Games launches highlight capture program Postparty, offers Fortnite rewards

Epic Games has become way more than the developer behind the popular battle royale Fortnite, going on to develop multiple apps in and outside of the classic game. The developer has just announced a new clip-sharing program for Fortnite and Rocket League called Postparty. This new mobile app will allow players on a variety of devices to share their hottest clips across the internet.

In a blog post earlier today, Epic Games announced the new app called Postparty would be released immediately. Players can sign up in the app with their Epic Games Account and then have it capture clips while they’re playing either game on consoles. They can then share the clips from the app and will get rewards in Fortnite the first time they do so.

Image via Epic Games

It looks like players will be able to get branded items in the game, including a Spray and a Weapon Wrap with the Postparty logo. This way you can let all your enemies know you’re ready to clip the moments when you dominate the field. It’s clear that Epic wants Fortnite players to get into this app, as it hasn’t released a collaboration like this for any of its other previously released programs.

All players have to do to redeem these rewards is to sign up in the app, capture a clip, and then share that clip on social media. Since the account is already connected to your Epic Games Account, it will automatically deposit the rewards there. Some users have reported that they’ve already received the cosmetics at the time of writing, but don’t be surprised if there is a slight delay.

This app is likely Epic’s attempt to get players to do the marketing for it, sharing clips of exciting moments on TikTok that will draw in players who want to try for themselves.