Epic Games esports operations manager shares frustrations with layoffs ahead of massive Fortnite event

It's a less than ideal situation.

Image via Epic Games

The Epic Games layoffs are hitting the Fortnite competitive scene hard. According to a Twitter thread from Fortnite Esports Operations Manager Jasmine Alson posted on Sep. 30, the layoffs have included several key behind-the-scenes workers in the ecosystem. To make matters worse, it seems the players that they were previously working for are actively trolling those who have been laid off.

In October, Epic Games will host the FNCS Global Championship in Copenhagen. There are likely already set in place and are solid plans to execute in terms of deliverables and the event itself. However, both the news of the layoffs and the attitude of the players are deflating, to say the least.

“These are the same players who I see trolling my coworkers who just lost their livelihoods, their financial security, and much more. The same players who are angry with us that we made a typo. It’s so absolutely demoralizing,” Alson said on social media.

Related
Donald Mustard, a longtime face of Fortnite at Epic, is retiring
Epic devotes $10 million prize pool to Fortnite esports in 2023 despite growing community concerns

Being laid off is hard, and gamers often lack empathy towards the people who make the games they play. While no game developer is perfect, it just doesn’t make sense to celebrate when the ecosystem that pays your bills is actively downsizing, no matter your personal feelings toward any of the workers affected.

The show will go on, as Alson says, with a massive tournament in Denmark soon to follow. However, it will be missing so many people who contributed substantial chunks of their finite time on Earth toward making the Fortnite competitive series what it is today. Let’s hope hearts soften on the players’ side and that everyone laid off finds new work soon.

About the author
Hunter Cooke

Investigative Unit. Rainbow Six Siege, VALORANT.

More Stories by Hunter Cooke