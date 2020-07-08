Epic Games disables ability to travel with secret passages in Fortnite | Dot Esports

Epic Games just suspended all travels through secret passages until further notice. Though it isn’t known what the underlying issue is behind the decision, Epic announced it was working on fixing the setback and would provide more updates once it was resolved.

Secret Passages were added to the game as a part of the Chapter Two storyline, and they have been a vital part of most player movement and looting patterns.

Due to an issue, we’re temporarily disabled the ability to travel with secret passages.



We’ll provide an update when the issue is resolved. pic.twitter.com/BE5yJg0UBc — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) July 8, 2020

A Secret Passage allows players to get in and out of safe houses, allowing them to take their time while looting. This exit strategy will not be available until Epic fixes the issue, however, and all Secret Passage entrances are now regular hiding spots you can enter.

Absence of the Secret Passages will make helicopters, boats, and rideable sharks the only way to get out of the crowded points of interest. The competition to get one of those vehicles can be significantly harder for the time being, so we recommend landing and looting safely until the issue gets resolved.

You can keep an eye on Fortnite’s status on its Twitter page, and start wreaking havoc by using the Secret Passages, once they become available, before anyone else.