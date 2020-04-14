Epic Games has pushed back the end of Fortnite Chapter Two, season two from April 30 to June 4, the developer announced today.

Although season three will now be delayed, Epic promised to bring some new content to the game in the near future. The Fortnite team will be introducing “fresh gameplay” updates and has some “more surprises up [their] sleeve” for the rest of season two.

Chapter 2 – Season 2 has been extended.



Plenty more coming this season: fresh gameplay, new Challenges, bonus XP & more!



Additional info here: https://t.co/H5Obesm3qf — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) April 14, 2020

Chapter Two, season one was the longest season Fortnite ever had, clocking in at over 128 days. The extension of Chapter Two, season two will bring it to a 104-day season, which is still significantly longer than any of the seasons in Chapter One. The current season has shown off more unique content than any season before it, though, so many players might be fine with this extension while they pursue their season rewards.

Season two of Chapter Two brought a secret agent theme to the Fortnite island, complete with dozens of secret hideout locations, henchmen, and bosses to defeat throughout the map. In many ways, season two was the most unique season yet, adding a unique interactive menu, five diverse secret agent storylines, and even the ability to disguise yourself as a henchman to infiltrate agent lairs.

Fortnite fans will have to wait until June to see if Epic can top the current season, however.