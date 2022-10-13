Epic details FNCS 2022 prizes, schedule, and Twitch drops

It’s almost time for the first in-person Fortnite Championship in three years, with players from around the country ready to head to Raleigh, North Carolina. Many of the best Fortnite competitors will be showing up on stage at the event, testing their might against each other. And now, Epic Games has detailed what fans can expect at this tournament.

It’s looking like it’ll be a competition for the ages, with fans ready to attend the first in-person Fortnite event in years. Here’s all the information you need to know about The FNCS in Raleigh on Nov. 12 and 13.

All Fortnite Championship Series 2022 information

FNCS 2022 point system and prize pool

During the November event, players will be competing against one another to see who can stand above the rest. To do that, they’ll need to score a certain amount of points before they can be crowned the victor of the competition.

For the rankings, players will compete for 12 matches across the two days, with six matches each day. During each match, players will have the opportunity to earn placement points and elimination points, with how many points they receive dictating their place on the ranking board. The ranking system is:

Victory Royale: 32 Points

Second: 29 Points

Third: 28 Points

Fourth: 27 Points

Fifth: 26 Points

Sixth: 25 Points

Seventh: 24 Points

Eighth: 23 Points

Ninth: 22 Points

10th: 21 Points

11th: 20 Points

12th: 19 Points

13th: 18 Points

14th: 17 Points

15th: 16 Points

16th: 15 Points

17th: 14 Points

18th: 13 Points

19th: 12 Points

20th: 11 Points

21st: 10 Points

22nd: Nine Points

23rd: Eight Points

24th: Seven Points

25th: Six Points

26th to 30th: Five Points

31st to 35th: Four Points

With that in mind, each position will get a share of the $1 million prize pool, with the highest reward being $200,000 and the lowest being $1,000. That breakdown is as follows:

First: $200,000

Second: $140,000

Third: $120,000

Fourth: $90,000

Fifth: $70,000

Sixth: $60,000

Seventh: $50,000

Eighth: $40,000

Ninth: $30,000

10th: $20,000

11th: $16,000

12th: $14,000

13th: $10,000

14th: $9,500

15th: $8,000

16th to 20th: $7,000

21st to 25th: $6,000

26th to 30th: $4,000

31st to 35th: $3,000

36th to 40th: $2,000

41st to 45th: $1,500

46th to 50th: $1,000

As you can see, some of the lower tiers will share the same prize, but they will each receive the posted amount.

Broadcast schedule and Twitch drops

Of course, not everyone will be able to attend the event in person, which is why Fortnite will be hosting a variety of ways to watch the action. The first day of coverage will begin on Nov. 12 at 1:30pm CT and the second day will begin on Nov. 13 at the same time.

For starters, players can watch the official FNCS livestream on Fortnite‘s website. There will also be options to watch on Twitch, YouTube, Twitter, and TikTok.

Players who are watching at home will have a unique opportunity to earn Twitch drops by watching the coverage of the event on Twitch. You’ll need to ensure that your Epic Games account is paired with your Twitch account and that you watch for the specified amount of time.

For those who want to broadcast the show themselves, Epic will be providing a link to a clean feed through its website linked above. A clean feed comes without caster commentary, so fans will be able to discuss what’s happening with their audience without having to mute the stream.

Players will also be able to watch via the in-game Legends Landing, where they will be able complete special quests to earn in-game cosmetics. The Island Code is 3303-7480-5925.

Epic also said that it’s opened more seats, allowing players who don’t have a ticket to still get one to attend the in-person event.

FNCS 2022 casters, hosts, and analysts

As usual, Epic is bringing out some of the best casters and other talents to take part in this year’s Fortnite Championship Series. This talent will be responsible for keeping up the energy during the competition through the two days. Many of these names will likely be familiar to those who’ve followed Fortnite or other esports scenes.

The different talent that will be featured at FNCS 2022 includes:

Players will hear from these hosts and analysts over the two-day period next month.