Epic added a larger field of view to Fortnite, but there's a catch

Epic Games released the latest Fortnite update this morning and players are excited for the holidays to finally arrive. What they weren’t expecting, though, was a field of view (FoV) change.

The FoV has largely been the same in Fortnite for a while, but there was a change to it introduced with the update today—but only when you hold a snowman’s head.

In-game, a player has to make a snowman, kill the snowman, then steal its head. Maybe that’s a little brutal, but it’s definitely worth it because when holding the snowman’s head, the field of view increases substantially. So, apparently, carrying a snowball will be the new meta.

The FOV when you pick up a snowball is amazing

The update also brought about new scenery and items. The new scenery is even easier to appreciate when you hold a snowman’s head. Players are asking for this to be made default (the FoV, not the snowman’s head) because it seems to be exactly what they think is perfect in-game.

This seems to just be Epic trolling players, but the company could take this feedback and make this standard in the future—or at least an option.

The update brought a lot of changes to the game, including split-screen to allow for duo play or “squad” play, mobile access to the Item Shop, and changed ammo indicators. Epic is also making preparations for its upcoming Star Wars event this weekend.