DreamHack introduces new $1.75 million Fortnite tournament series | Dot Esports

$250,000 will be awarded each month through the end of the year.

DreamHack is bringing Fortnite back in a big way with a big-money tournament series, the company announced today.

The DreamHack Open featuring Fortnite will consist of monthly tournaments with a $250,000 prize pool every month up to January 2021. It’s open to everyone in the East and West regions of North America and Europe. The prize pool will be split between those three regions.

Image via DreamHack

Players can begin participating on July 17 in a kickoff event, which is a Solo tournament where 500 total players will advance in two open qualifiers.

“We had a tremendous experience hosting huge open participation Fortnite competitions at DreamHack Winter and DreamHack Anaheim just a few months ago,” said Michael Van Driel, chief product officer at DreamHack. “While we aren’t currently hosting any mass gatherings, we’re very excited to produce what will assuredly be some amazing online events and we look forward to the future.”

The tournament will feature a broadcast on Twitch on the official DreamHack Fortnite channel, where matches will be commentated and streamed by DreamHack’s in-game observers.

All of the information about the new Fortnite series, including rules and sign-ups, can be found on DreamHack’s website.