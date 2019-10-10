DrDisrespect goes after “overrated” Epic, says Fortnite is making kids “demonic”

After being eliminated in Fortnite due to a directional sound issue, Dr Disrespect went after Epic Games, as well as children.

The two-time said first that Epic Games was “overrated,” but then he went after the game’s effect on kids.

“It’s making kids demonic. This game is turning kids into demons that don’t listen to their parents,” he said. “They’re going to be little robots when they’re 30 years old with no social skills, nothing.”

Doc Dies due to directional sound issue Clip of DrDisrespect Playing Just Chatting – Clipped by GeorgeGeddes

doc on fortnite Clip of DrDisrespect Playing Fortnite – Clipped by b0Ni

Before his outburst, the “Two-Time” was in Pleasant Park when he entered a house. While on the ground level, Doc could hear another player nearby, but he struggled to figure out exactly where the player was in the house. This led to his elimination when he was attacked from above.

The Doc is not alone in his hatred for Fortnite’s directional sound problems. Some users have found that third-party software such as Razer Surround helps with the issue. There is no clear fix, however.