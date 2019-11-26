Donald Mustard’s Twitter has been hacked

Donald Mustard, the worldwide creative director at Epic Games, has seemingly been hacked on Twitter today.

It’s unclear who hacked his account, but at the time of writing, there have been five different posts.

Screengrab via Twitter

Mustard’s Twitter has been a hot spot for Fortnite leaks since he updates his profile and picture to build hype for upcoming releases. His Twitter profile has over 300,000 followers.

While there hasn’t been an official announcement yet, it’s believed that the hackers were able to gain access to Mustard’s account by contacting his phone provider and virtually swapping the SIM card.

The hacker claims that there will be another Winter Royale event for solos, but there’s no proof behind this claim and it was likely posted to create fake hype.

Any posts coming from Mustard’s account right now shouldn’t be trusted and fans shouldn’t click on any links to avoid any potential issues.

Mustard should regain control of his account soon.