The worst thing that can happen in a game is you spend a long time making progress just to forget to save and have all of that work disappear. Given the building nature of LEGO Fortnite, this isn’t something you’d want to happen.

There’s a lot you can do in LEGO Fortnite and building some of the game’s megastructures can take a long time. This means you’ll probably be working through things in different gaming sessions.

Before you panic that you’re going to lose your progress, here’s what you need to know about the autosaving feature present in LEGO Fortnite.

Does LEGO Fortnite have autosave?

You don’t need to worry. Image via Epic Games

Yes! LEGO Fortnite does have auto-save, so you shouldn’t have to worry about your progress before logging out of your adventure.

To save in LEGO Fortnite all that needs to happen is one of the server’s key holders leaves. Ideally, this would be the person who created the server, but it doesn’t seem like it makes a difference as long as it’s a keyholder.

If you aren’t a keyholder in the server then you’ll have to wait for one to leave before things get autosaved. It’s also helpful for the keyholder to let players know before they leave so no one gets cut off midway through a task. That said, the good news here is their progress will be saved for the next time the server goes live.

The autosaving feature in LEGO Fortnite is also great as it means anytime your game crashes or has issues you won’t be losing any of the progress you made. Instead, once the problem is resolved and you hop back in then you’ll be right where you left off.