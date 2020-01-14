There’s apparently a Discord server that pays players to stream snipe personalities like Ninja

Ninja recently learned that there’s a Discord server that places bounties on his virtual head and award cash.

Ninja’s Fortnite duo partner, Malachi “Reverse2k” Greiner, was pointed toward the Discord chat by one of his subscribers, so we have yet to verify if the group exists.

The video clip starts at 1:21 for mobile users.

Players who are interested in accessing the bounty would have to put in $10 to access the Discord, according to Reverse2k’s subscriber. The online group would then place a $100 bounty on a player like Ninja, for example. If a player found the bounty group and was able to eliminate the target, they’d earn the cash prize.

Ninja’s partner claimed that the duo who they previously eliminated in the match was a part of this alleged bounty Discord chat.

While the streamer wasn’t surprised, he called the group “weird” and moved on with his matches.

Ninja is one of the largest Fortnite streamers in the word and is familiar with stream snipers who plague him daily, simply trying to get noticed on stream.

Epic Games has previously banned players for stream sniping and Twitch has specific rules that punish others for exploiting another broadcaster’s stream.

Unfortunately for Ninja, Mixer doesn’t have any current rules in place to prohibit other broadcasters or viewers from stream sniping.