DirectX 12 support is coming to Fortnite in the 11.20 update

A new way to play Fortnite is coming thanks to Epic Games, and you can try it out very soon.

When the 11.20 Fortnite update hits some time next week, players can opt to play the PC version of the game using Microsoft DirectX 12.

“By using DX12, PC players with high-end GPUs may experience a higher and steadier frame rate,” said Epic Games in a new blog post. “This is because DX12 delivers better CPU performance and allows for the distribution of rendering jobs across multiple cores.”

Fortnite’s PC version currently requires DirectX 11 at minimum, but adding DX12 support could hopefully make for a smoother experience in the long run.

“In the future, we plan on adding features to Fortnite that are made possible by DX12,” said Epic Games. “Allowing players to opt into DX12 before these features are added will give us valuable information in our development efforts and help us shake out any bugs.”

Windows 10 PC’s have DirectX by default, but you can check which version you have by checking out this Windows support page for more information.