Did Typical Gamer get their own Fortnite skin?

Typical Gamer has long been one of the most prominent names in the Fortnite content creation space, totaling over a combined 20 million subscribers across all four of his YouTube channels.

Continuing to be locked into all things Fortnite, Typical Gamer released his first UEFN map, “Fort Nut,” on May 14. In addition to mentioning that the “passion project” required well over $2,000 in asset costs and 200 hours to make entirely by himself, Typical Gamer also included an Easter egg in the map in which eagle-eyed players can find what appears to be his very own Icon Series skin.

As such, it’s perhaps no shocker that many are wondering whether or not the popular streamer is officially set to be rewarded with the cosmetic set they feel he’s long deserved.

Is Typical Gamer getting a Fortnite skin?

Unfortunately, it appears there are still no updates on that front at the time of writing, with there being no leaks or announcements about an upcoming Typical Gamer Icon Series skin.

Like several other content creators who appear to be at the front of the line for the next Icon drop, however, Typical Gamer did get his own Fortnite locker bundle of previously released cosmetics in May 2021.

Those looking to support TG in Fortnite can pick up his locker bundle whenever it pops up in the item shop—with his “TypicalGamer” creator code, of course.

Grab @TypicalGamer's hand-picked Locker Bundle, get in your typical truck, and sing your typical song.



Bundle available in the Shop now! pic.twitter.com/BMFIuWOLhX — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 30, 2022

Priced at 2,100 V-Bucks, the Typical Gamer locker bundle includes the Tsuki skin, the Tahna back bling, the Studded Axe harvesting tool, the Reanimated emote, and the Rainbow Rodeo wrap.

