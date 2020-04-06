 ";Deadpool inspires cute Fortnite x Mario Kart mashup | Dot Esports

Deadpool inspires cute Fortnite x Mario Kart mashup

It's got a classic Wii aesthetic.

Image via Epic Games

Gamer creativity knows no bounds. There’s a deluge of interesting and original content being posted to the internet on a daily basis, and today, one fan put two completely different games together to make something funny.

A YouTuber named callumazing mashed up Fortnite, Deadpool, and Mario Kart to create a game that will never happen—even though it’d be awesome if it somehow did.

Mario Kart X Fortnite from FortNiteBR

The video is made possible by Deadpool’s themed traversal emote, which was in the Fortnite store over the weekend. It puts the merc with a mouth on a tiny motorcycle, making it a perfect Mario Kart lookalike.

The intuitive design brings back the classic Nintendo Wii menu in a fantasy game called FortKart. No other characters are available yet, but with Fortnite’s vehicles, it’s possible for callumazing to throw in even more.

Image via u/callumazingonyt

Gamers have recreated Mario Kart from within Fortnite’s Creative modes before, so it’s actually possible to play a racer within the popular battle royale game.

The video isn’t complete, however. Callumazing promises a full version coming soon to their YouTube channel, so stay tuned to see what else they can come up with.