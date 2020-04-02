The long-awaited Deadpool event will finally be dropping for Fortnite fans on Friday, April 3.

The official Deadpool Twitter account tweeted today that he’ll be “crashing this party,” with the party presumably being Fortnite servers.

Starting tomorrow, I’M crashing this party. There’ll be music, tacos, and a whole lotta Deadpool.



Trust me, you don’t want to miss this. pic.twitter.com/ubrsOFalvf — Deadpool (@Deadpool) April 2, 2020

Deadpool content has been teased throughout Fortnite Chapter Two, season two. A couple of Deadpool challenges being released every week so far this season. The Deadpool challenges can be found on the CRT computer monitor hidden in the air duct on the battle pass menu, where Deadpool himself has been chilling for the past couple of months.

Screengrab via Epic Games

Although the specifics of the event haven’t been announced yet, fans expect to see a Deadpool skin, Deadpool’s guns, and maybe a Deadpool game mode of some type. Fans already got a sneak peek at Deadpool’s guns earlier this week thanks to well-known Fortnite data miner HYPEX.

Deadpool Dual Pistols stats btw: pic.twitter.com/XUNzTZtvcj — HYPEX – Fortnite Leaks & News (@HYPEX) March 31, 2020

Epic Games has partnered with Marvel in the past, including promoting the release of Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame with a special Thanos game mode. It’s unclear what this Deadpool event is intended to promote for Marvel, though, considering there hasn’t been any announcement of a Deadpool movie releasing soon.