Combat Shotgun vaulted, further B.R.U.T.E mech changes made in Fortnite hotfix v10.20.2

Arguably the best close-range weapon in Fortnite: Battle Royale has been retired to the vault.

Epic Games vaulted the Combat Shotgun today in hotfix v10.20.2. The Drum Shotgun and Proximity Launcher were also removed from the game, while the Suppressed Assault Rifle was unvaulted and the Automatic Sniper’s damage was significantly buffed.

In addition, Epic made even more changes to the unpopular B.R.U.T.E mechs. The developer lowered the spawn rate of the machines in storm phases three through six in all core modes (not including Arena). Epic hopes that this change will “reduce the impact of B.R.U.T.Es on late-game scenarios, while retaining their presence in the early game.”

Epic also made some minor adjustments to Retail Row by reducing the maximum number of Obelisks that can spawn in the area and increasing the time before a new zombie-spawning tower can appear.

“This POI is intended to be a high-risk, high-reward drop location, but we feel the reward has outweighed the risk,” Epic said. “By reducing the availability of Obelisks, gathering rare loot will require a little more time investment.”

All of these changes are now live in Fortnite.