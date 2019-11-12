Clix suspended from Twitch after playing with banned player on stream

Misfits Gaming’s Fortnite pro Cody “Clix” Conrod has been handed a seven-day suspension from Twitch after playing with “Zayn” on his stream.

Zayn is permanently banned from streaming on Twitch due to his evasion of a stream suspension for another offense. As per the streaming giant’s rules, a player cannot be on stream with another who is banned from the platform.

Despite Clix taking precautions by muting Zayn and changing his nickname, the streaming service nevertheless deemed the offense severe enough to suspend Clix for a full week. This will be the player’s first ban strike from the platform.

Clix on Twitter nice got a 7day ban for having zayn in my stream… I had him muted, changed his nickname. How does @Khanada_TV get a 3day and i get a 7day? WTF

Should the ban stand, Clix will be suspended until Nov. 18. He will miss out on the chance to stream Week Three of the Platform Solo Cup, in which he achieved third place in Week Two, and the third week of the Fortnite Champion Series on Nov. 17.

Zayn has already caused two different Fortnite pros their streams. “Khanada” was also given a three-day suspension for the same offence, although he mentioned that he had muted Zayn while he was streaming.

Reformed Khanada on Twitter Banned for 3 days when I had Zayn muted ggs

Clix’s harsher punishment might be because of the precedent set by Khanada. Meanwhile, Clix has vowed to fight the suspension and promised his fans that he will come back stronger than ever.