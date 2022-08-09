Chest loot in Fortnite is disappearing because of this pesky bug

Fortnite is a live-service game, meaning that it is constantly evolving into something new with each content update. Because of this, the developers are constantly having to solve bugs that the new updates can create. These errors can limit the player’s ability and even cost someone the match. Right now, a chest bug is preventing players from getting loot from certain chests.

The bug happens when the player opens a random chest and the loot doesn’t appear outside of the chest as it should. Some report that the loot will appear above the player or a distance away, but this only adds an extra hassle of looking for the loot that should’ve been yours.

A user posted about this issue on Reddit, with many in the comments saying that they had been running into similar errors while playing in every battle royale mode. This seems to be an issue that affects Fortnite as a whole, not just one specific game mode or instance. No one’s quite sure what causes the bug, but there has been some speculation on social media.

Some in the Reddit thread pointed to the mirrors in the room being the reason that the bug occurred. If this is the cause, then it likely has something to do with the quest that was put into the game a few weeks ago that asked players to find a mirror in the game. If the mirror has some form of radius to activate, that could potentially be interfering with the chests.

If the mirrors are the cause, you should be able to destroy them in the room before you open the chest, and this is supposed to make the loot spawn beside the chest.

All of this is just speculation besides the fact that this bug is in the game and it’s very apparent. There’s likely nothing worse than running into a room as soon as you land only to find a chest without any loot in it. If the player is landing around a lot of other people, they’re pretty much dead if they can’t get their loot quickly.

Epic Games has yet to put out a notice that it is aware of this new bug. According to the community, it has been persisting for weeks, so Epic should be working on it. If the mirrors are causing the bug and Epic does nothing, it could be until the end of that quest’s availability before this issue stops happening in games.