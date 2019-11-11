Chap, 72hrs, Vivid, and CizLucky win week 2 of NAE Fortnite Champion Series

The $5 million Fortnite Chapter Two, season one Champions Series kicked off its second week on Nov. 9.

The second week of the FNCS was owned by the squad of Team Liquid’s Tom “72hrs” Mulligan, Noah “Vivid” Wright, and Ryan “Chap” Chaplo alongside Tempo Storm’s Chris “CizLucky” Perez. They secured the top spot on the North America East leaderboard with 107 points.

Tom 72hrs on Twitter gonna start taking this thing more seriously I think 😳

KeysFN, SEN Zyfa, TSM Cloud, and LZR Kreo came in second place in the region after scoring 99 points.

Here’s how the weekly prize pool breaks down for NA East via the official competitive Fortnite rules:

1st – $22,500

2nd – $10,000

3rd – $7,500

4th/5th – $5,000

6th-10th – $2,500

The third week of the FNCS for Chapter Two, season one will kick off on Saturday, Nov. 16. This season, the FNCS has featured squads of four players per team, changing the meta from season X, which used Trios.

The FNCS season finals will be held online for each qualifying region from Dec. 6 to 8 to determine the Chapter Two, season one Fortnite champions.