Can’t make The Game Awards 2023? New Fortnite mode lets fans attend from home

Fortnite is bringing The Game Awards 2023 to players’ homes and consoles this year for the very first time, with new nominations to match.

As of today, players can vote from a list of 10 community creations and determine Fortnite’s best map of the year, according to TGA 2023 host Geoff Keighley. To vote, players simply join the server and lodge their votes in-game.

If you’re looking for more incentives to participate, collectible Fortnite trophies will be scattered around the voting area. These trophies will give players an XP boost and push them to scour the island to collect them all.

For now, gamers will only be able to vote on the best Fortnite map of the year. This particular map will be accessible through the Island Code box in Fortnite’s Play tab, but unfortunately for eager participants, players won’t be able to vote for the other 31 categories in TGA 2023.

This means gamers looking to experience what TGA 2023 has to offer can do so through the Epic launcher. For other Fortnite fans looking to revel in the spectacle of the TGA, their favorite battle royale might come home with a win.

Fortnite has been nominated in the Best Ongoing Game category for 2023, alongside other top dogs in the industry like Apex Legends and Genshin Impact. Last year, Epic was nominated for the same category but lost to Square Enix’s Final Fantasy XIV.

The 2022 awards also saw Epic gather two nominations, with Square Enix being the thorn in the Fortnite developer’s side on both occasions. Fortnite’s TGA rival won both Best Ongoing Game and Best Community Support categories in 2022, leaving Epic without an award.

Whether Fortnite can pull off a win in 2023 will be determined once the winners are revealed on Thursday, Dec. 7. Either way, at least Fortnite fans can take solace in the fact there’ll be a map winner somewhere on the server.