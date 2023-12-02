Can you skip the Fortnite queue timer?

Any time something truly epic occurs in Fortnite, you can bet your bottom dollar that the queue will be full of excited and enterprising potential players, much like yourself, looking to try out and experience the shiny new good stuff.

As a consequence, queue times tend to skyrocket whenever a big in-game event occurs, like the conclusion of a chapter. Unsurprisingly, everyone is looking for a way to skip the dreaded queue timer in Fortnite whenever something like this comes up. The question is—can you possibly do so?

Skipping the Fortnite queue timer, explained

While there are ways to mitigate the wait time in online-only games like Fortnite, there is no way to skip the queue timer in the game whenever a massive volume of players are looking to log on at the same time. Simply put, when the number of players looking for a game exceeds the existing server capacity, there’s no magical way for you as a player to create extra slots, and from the system side of things, those looking to play will simply be slotted into

That said, sometimes it isn’t just specific player interest that leads to long queue times in Fortnite: errors on the side of Epic can also play a part, but even then, the best solution is to stay in the queue with gritted teeth and wait for a slot to open up.

Under regular circumstances, you can try to aim for non-peak times for a better queueing experience, but when it’s a massive, time-sensitive occasion like The Big Bang event, you will, unfortunately, need to just wait it out.