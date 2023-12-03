Can you play as LEGO Fortnite characters in the battle royale mode?

LEGO Fortnite is arriving on Dec. 7, and with it, a lot of players are hopeful they will be able to bust out their favorite characters in LEGO form in battle royale— though they might be in for some disappointment.

While the LEGO counterparts to over 1,000 skins are pretty adorable, it doesn’t seem like there is a way to play them in battle royale… at least for the time being.

Can you use LEGO characters in Fortnite: Battle Royale?

Image via LEGO, Epic Games

Currently, there is no way to play as a LEGO character in the battle royale format of Fortnite. This is the same with all known LEGO characters in-game at this time… and there are a lot of them.

While the characters could be added in the future or specific LEGO-like characters made for Battle Royale, the LEGO versions of each character are locked behind the upcoming LEGO Fortnite game that releases Dec. 7.

Not much is currently known about the mode itself, but with only a few days left until launch, I’m sure we will find out more about it soon enough. Until then, we will be patiently awaiting the day we can drop down from the battle bus into the battle royale mode as a LEGO character to enter the zany metaverse that Epic Games has created.

Who knew 2023 was the day when a LEGO Fortnite character could emote their way to victory?