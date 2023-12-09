Can you get armor in LEGO Fortnite? – Explained

In LEGO Fortnite, there are many different creatures that go bump in the night, from skeletons and raiders to massive Brutes that are ready to destroy you and everything you’ve built. As a result, it makes sense that some players would want to equip some armor to protect themselves.

Many other open-world exploration titles similar to LEGO Fortnite have featured some sort of armor system where players can craft their own sets of protective armor to help ward off some of the attacks that you fail to dodge or block with a shield. The big question is whether or not this game has similar systems or if there’s a different way to steel yourself for a fight.

Is there armor in LEGO Fortnite?

In the traditional sense, there isn’t any wearable armor in LEGO Fortnite. There are, however, different items that help increase your character’s base armor level, along with your overall health points, to boost your survivability in battle.

The main method to adding more armor to your character is by building Charms and Trinkets. These equipable items are varied, have their own tiers, and give different amounts of armor and max HP boosts—along with some special effects that should help you in specific situations and locales. You can spot how much armor and health you are getting from each item by the amount stated next to the heart and shield in your inventory.

All charms and trinkets in LEGO Fortnite