Can you get 100 Overshield in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2?

Fortnite Chapter Three Season Two is here and Epic Games has shaken the game to its core to kick off the new season. For the time being, the building mechanic has been removed, forcing players to make use of their surroundings in matches.

Considering building could be used defensively, Epic granted additional shields to all players at the start of a match. The 50 extra shields go by the name of “Overshields,” and the bar charges up to 50 before players land on the map.

If you also max out your standard shields, you’ll be able to have a total of 250 health. It’s possible to heal back up to full health and shields with various resources, and players are wondering whether there’s a way to regain their Overshield and even increase it to 100.

Is it possible to get 100 Overshield in Fortnite Chapter three, season two?

No, players can’t get 100 Overshield in Fortnite as it maxes out at 50. It’s also impossible to regain your Overshield, meaning you’ll only have your regular HP and shields once your Overshield is gone.

It’s currently unclear whether Overshield is here to stay since the building mechanic will likely make its way back into the game throughout the season. Regardless of building, Overshield looks like a decent way to give players a second chance in the early game since it makes it possible to fight back in disadvantageous situations.