Can you breed animals in LEGO Fortnite?

LEGO Fortnite has quickly become a phenomenon and is eating away at everyone’s free time, though there are still questions to be answered—including whether you can breed animals.

The world of LEGO Fortnite is full of areas to explore, resources to gather, and animals to befriend (or slaughter). Like in Minecraft, you can lure these animals to a pen and create a farm—but can you add cute baby animals to your collection?

If you’re wondering whether you can become a matchmaker for wild creatures in LEGO Fortnite, we’ve got the answers you seek.

Are animals breedable in LEGO Fortnite?

Can cows find love? Screenshot by Dot Esports

At the time of writing, you can’t breed animals in LEGO Fortnite. This means you’ll have to lure more animals to your pen if you’re looking to grow your flock of creatures.

That doesn’t mean the feature is off the cards completely, however, as Epic Games has promised that LEGO Fortnite will regularly be updated with new content. In the future, breeding animals may become a possibility.

We could also see more animals introduced to LEGO Fortnite. At present, it only features a small selection of cows, sheep, and chickens as friendly creatures, while the enemies include wolves and spiders—leaving plenty of room for additional animals to be given brick form.

Hopefully, we’ll see more animals added to LEGO Fortnite in the future, particularly in other biomes. Personally, I’d love to see camels in the desert, dolphins in the ocean, and mountain goats in the hills, but we’ll have to wait and see what Epic Games has up its sleeve.

For now, though, we’ll have to make do with the limited creatures we have at our disposal. That said, they’re all very useful, given the eggs, milk, feathers, wool, and other resources they provide.