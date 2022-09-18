Brie Larson confirmed as Paradigm in Fortnite Paradise’s cinematic

Fortnite is one of the most popular live-service games out right now, drawing in millions of dollars of revenue every season from the battle pass and cosmetic sales. Because of this, Epic Games is able to afford some of the top talents in the industry, such as Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as The Foundation and now Brie Larson as The Paradigm.

While Larson as The Paradigm had been speculated for months, it wasn’t confirmed until Chapter Three, season four’s cinematic trailer today, showing the Captain Marvel star in a lab with The Origin and The Scientist. While looking through his microscope on the table, The Scientist begins to quickly be consumed by the Chrome before it moves on to The Origin as well.

As Chrome moves in on Larson’s Paradigm, she becomes resolved, saying “this isn’t how it ends” before using her thrusters to shoot through the top of the research lab. While Chrome begins to rise around her, she flies into a Chrome tornado, where her suit becomes heavily damaged. The Paradigm is then thrown into Loot Lake, directly above the Zero Point.

“There has to be a way to fix this,” she says while looking through her visor’s display for a solution. Her suit locks on to the Zero Point, saying that it’s “aligning to Reality 659” before Paradigm uses her thrusters to launch into the Zero Point. After the Zero Point pulses as she enters, The Herald can be seen coming up from the Chrome and watching from afar.

This ominous threat shows where the rest of The Seven have been near the end of last season. It seems that most of them have been absorbed by this Chrome liquid, with Paradigm being the sole survivor. While she’s in another reality looking for help, it seems that The Herald, previously thought to be called The Bloom Watcher, will have free rein for now.

Larson was rumored to be The Paradigm since Fortnite Chapter Three, season two, but this new trailer confirms her voice and likeness have been added to the game.