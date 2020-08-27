All bosses and where they’re located in Fortnite Chapter 2, season 4 | Dot Esports

Epic Games and Marvel have teamed up for Season 4 of Fortnite and are bringing some of comics’ most iconic heroes and villains to the game.

The season is dedicated to the Marvel universe, introducing Iron Man, Thor, Wolverine, Storm, Mystique, She-Hulk, Groot, and Doctor Doom to the Fortnite island.

The heroes and villains will have to join forces and fend off a god-like entity. Galactus is drawing closer by the minute, shooting through space with one thing on his mind.

But before players battle big-boss Galactus, which will inevitably come in the closing stages of the season, there’s a few other bosses to fight first.

Image via Epic Games

Here’s where you can find them on the Fortnite island.

Doctor Doom

Image via Marvel Comics

Doctor Doom, supervillain and archenemy of the Fantastic Four, has moved into Fortnite’s Pleasant Park. Now named Doom’s Domain, Doctor Doom can be found in his very own base, complete with trigger-happy guards.

You should find Doctor Doom patrolling around Doom House, in the north of Doom’s Domain. He can be found in any number of places though. Wandering around and checking every corner is thoroughly recommended.

Doctor Doom has two Mythic items that give him his superpowers. If you take him down though, he’ll drop his items, giving you his abilities. But killing him and claiming his loot is no easy task.

If you have the strength to kill him though, he’ll drop a card that unlocks a secret vault located under the soccer pitch in the old base.

This article will be updated when more villains and their locations are found.