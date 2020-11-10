Black Widow Cup to go live on Nov. 11 in Fortnite | Dot Esports

This is your chance to earn Black Widow's outfit before it hits the Item Shop.

The Marvel Knockout Super Series will continue in Fortnite tomorrow with the Black Widow Cup. Players will need to gather their Duos partnter to have a chance to earn the Snow Suit version of the Black Widow outfit and Back Bling.

This is the third event of the Super Series, leaving only one more mystery Marvel hero or villain event on Nov. 18 before the $1 million Super Cup on Nov. 21.

There have already been two events before Black Widow in which players had a chance to get the Daredevil and Ghost Rider outfits. If you’ve competed in both of them, you only need to participate in either the Black Widow Cup or the next tournament to receive the Nexus Glider.

This tournament is similar to Operation: Knockout, which allows your team to use superpowers in a four-round knockout fight. Each round, your team is given a different set of powers to battle opponents with mirrored abilities.

How to compete

To participate, open the game and enter the Compete Tab in the Game Lobby. Then, find the Black Widow Cup and check for the time at which it’ll start for your region. The event playlist will be available in the playlist menu once the event has started.

Both members of the duo must have an account level of 30 and have two-factor authentication set up. You can check out the official rules of the Black Widow Cup if you’re interested in participating.

This is your chance to train for next week’s final events on Nov. 18 and 21 and earn Black Widow’s outfit before it hits the Item Shop. The Black Widow Cup goes live tomorrow, Nov. 11.