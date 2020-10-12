Fortnite introduces $1 million Marvel Knockout Super Series tournament, new Daredevil outfit | Dot Esports

The Man Without Fear is just one of the prizes.

Epic Games has revealed a new $1 million Marvel-themed Fortnite tournament and a new Daredevil outfit coming to the game.

The Marvel Knockout Super Series will feature four competitive cups centered around the Marvel Knockout limited-time mode. The four cups will build up to the final $1 million tournament on Nov. 21.

Image via Epic Games

The tournaments kick off this Wednesday, Oct. 14, with the Daredevil Cup. The top teams in each region will earn the Daredevil outfit early before it comes to the Item Shop at a later date.

“Marvel Knockout is a spin on Operation: Knockout that sees your team utilize super-powers to be the best team on the tournament bracket,” Epic said. “Battle alongside your team against foes in a four-round knockout fight. Each round your team will be given a different set of powers to battle opponents with mirrored abilities.”

Epic said the remaining three events will be scheduled for November. It will announce them with more information starting at the beginning of the month.

Fortnite’s Marvel-themed Nexus War season continues through November with Marvel locations, power-ups, skins, and more.