Fortnite Chapter Four, season one has just begun, and with that, we are left with tons of stuff on our plate to discover. Although it is generally exciting to relearn the island you’ve known for years, everybody still has their eyes on Victory Royale. There’s more than a handful of strategies used by the Fortnite community to win, but, most commonly, players simply love picking up high-quality weapons and demolishing their enemies in an effort to be the last man standing.

On top of unvaulting some weapons, this Chapter has introduced seven new weapons: Ex-Caliber Rifle, Thunder Shotgun, Maven Auto Shotgun, Red-Eye Assault Riffle, Twin Mag SMG, Tactical Pistol, and Shockwave Hammer. So, let’s take a look at all these weapons and see which ones will prove to be most useful.

List of weapons added to Fortnite with Chapter four, season one

Weapon Description Ex-Caliber Rifle This powerful, semi-automatic rifle fires a ballistic blade at your enemies that detonates mere moments later. Thunder Shotgun A pump-action shotgun that deals high damage and shoots two rounds at a time. Just as thunder tears through the sky, this shotgun tears through skirmishes and shotgun shells. Maven Auto Shotgun An automatic, fast-firing shotgun with moderate damage and range. A true maven, however, will know how to make the most of it. Red-Eye Assault Rifle An automatic assault rifle with a custom red dot sight for improved accuracy. Made for a focused wielder, this assault rifle has a controlled fire rate. Twin Mag SMG Two are better than one: this automatic, fast-firing SMG has a double-sided magazine for an extra fast reload. Tactical Pistol Don’t count this one out. This automatic, powerful sidearm can lay down serious firepower from its small frame. Shockwave Hammer Not only does this melee weapon deal damage to opponents, but it also launches them far away. You can also use it to launch yourself and teammates.

On top of these newly added weapons, various bows are making their way back to the game. We’ll see Flame Bow, Shockwave Bow, Cluster Bow, Unstable Bow, and Stink Bow once again.

Best weapons in Fortnite Chapter four, season one

Flame Bow

The first weapon that is easily one of the communities’ favorites is the Flame Bow. This bow, basically, lights anything it touches. It can be either of Epic or Legendary quality, and its damage will be multiplied by 2.5 when you hit a target with a headshot. The bow can be used from great distances and it’s an incredibly accurate and valuable weapon. The only downside is that Flame Bow is difficult to find.

Red-Eye Assault Rifle

Image via Epic Games

The last weapon that will prove useful on the open field of the island is Red-Eye Assault Rifle. This weapon is an automatic assault rifle that has a red dot sight to increase your accuracy. The only problem is that its fire rate is not as fast, so you might be in trouble if you miss a couple of hits with this weapon. The good news is that, once you master accuracy, you’ll be more than handsomely rewarded.

Shockwave Hammer

Shockwave Hammer is the item that made its first time to the game with the v23.00 update. Although this item is not a huge DPS item, its true purpose lies in the additional effect that can launch you, your teammates, or enemies away. If you have room in your inventory for this amazing item, it will definitely come in handy during short-range combat.

Thunder Shotgun

Image via Epic Games

If you’re looking for a weapon that has incredible damage, Thunder Shotgun will be the best option for you. The lowest quality of this item, Common, does up to 92 damage, and if you hit your enemy with a headshot, it can be even 170 damage. On top of that, the Legendary iteration of this item will do an incredible 118 damage to your enemies. If you ever encounter this item, make sure to pick it up and arm yourself with enough bullets because it can almost guarantee you a win.