Fortnite is in its twenty-fourth season, Chapter Four, season two, with players across the world ready to hop into the game and try out all the new features.

As players learn about the new weapons, there is curiosity about which weapons should be prioritized over others. With limited weapon slots, players will need to decide what is worth bringing and what is worth leaving behind. While this will largely come down to player preference, here’s the best idea of what weapons you should look for when playing Fortnite MEGA.

Here’s all the information you need to know about the best weapons in Fortnite Chapter Four, Season Two.

What are the best weapons in Fortnite Chapter 4, season 2?

There were four new weapons added to Fortnite Chapter Four, season 2, and 13 weapons that were either carried over or unvaulted as part of the new season, according to the official Chapter Four, season two blog post.

These give players plenty of options to choose from at the start of the season, with more weapons likely to be unvaulted in the coming weeks and months.

When you have the choice, you should prioritize finding the following weapons to give yourself a variety of options against your enemies.

Kinetic Blade: This sword will deal a lot more melee damage than your pickaxe if it follows past melee weapons, with the dash attack allowing you to close the distance between you and your enemies.

This sword will deal a lot more melee damage than your pickaxe if it follows past melee weapons, with the dash attack allowing you to close the distance between you and your enemies. Twin Mag SMG: As seen in Chapter Four, season one, this weapon provides a quick-fire option that allows you to unload on your opponents without having to fully reload.

As seen in Chapter Four, season one, this weapon provides a quick-fire option that allows you to unload on your opponents without having to fully reload. Cobra DMR: Every player should have some form of long-range option, and the DMR is the best one in Fortnite Chapter Four, season one.

Every player should have some form of long-range option, and the DMR is the best one in Fortnite Chapter Four, season one. Havoc Pump Shotgun: This new shotgun promises a bold approach when dealing with enemies at close to medium range, offering devastating damage against your opponents.

Make sure that you take the time to try out all of the new weapons to decide whether or not you prefer them, as Epic has added a number with this new season. There will likely be new weapons introduced and unvaulted as the season progresses, but a few weapons from the loadout above will provide the best range of attack against enemies in most situations.

Previous leaks claimed there would be a return of the lightsabers and the introduction of Force abilities, and if true those will obviously be great weapons too.

There have also been rumors a hip propulsion device could pop up as part of the big Fortnite and Attack on Titan collaboration expected later this season, so there may be new weapons introduced alongside that as well.