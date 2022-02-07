Best way to get 3 seconds of airtime in a vehicle in Fortnite Chapter 3, season 1

Fortnite is back with another set of challenges for players looking to max out their battle passes. The challenges range in difficulty, but most of them can be completed within a few hours and games.

One of the challenges of Fortnite Chapter Three, season one, week 10 requires players to get three seconds of airtime in a vehicle. Though the quest sounds simple enough, it may be hard to find the right conditions to complete the challenge.

You can complete this challenge by driving off cliffs with a car, but building a ramp yourself will be the best way to do it.

To get three seconds of airtime in a vehicle in Fortnite, you should:

Gather some building materials.

Find a vehicle.

Start building a ramp.

After building a long enough ramp to send you flying for more than three seconds, hop into your vehicle.

Start driving toward the ramp you just built and enjoy the flight.

If the ramp wasn’t high enough and you weren’t able to complete the challenge after jumping with your vehicle, you’ll need to build it a little higher. Considering you’ll also be out in the open, there may be other players shooting at your ramp as you’re trying to complete the challenge. If you find that your vehicle is in a crowded point of interest, you should drive it to a more isolated location before working on the ramp.