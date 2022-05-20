Best Fortnite alien skins

Fortnite has had some amazing outfits over the years, from the original series of iconic characters to Obi-Wan Kenobi. Whether the skins are original designs or in partnership with some of the most popular IPs and brands, they are usually something out of this world.

Few skins are more spectacular than the alien skins, though, which have become a community favorite. With a whole season of Fortnite being devoted to alien invasions, players have had plenty of time to collect them.

Here are some of the best alien skins that Epic Games has introduced to Fortnite.

Xenomorph

Image via Epic Games

There’s no better alien than the Alien itself. From the classic 1979 movie, the xenomorph was added to Fortnite in February 2021. While the skin has made recurring appearances in the Item Shop, it’s been a while since players have seen it last.

Human Bill

Image via Epic Games

This skin, who’s totally not an alien, has a unique charm to it and a list of customization options. When it returns to the Item Shop every so often, players have the opportunity to buy it and make Bill look as human as he can.

Leviathan

Image via Pro Game Guides

Leviathan is a fish bowl with a body, ready to fight on the island. The character made its debut in Fortnite in April 2018 as part of the Space Explorers set. First introduced in Chapter One, season three, the Leviathan skin is a fish who has no trouble battling with the best in the game.

Gumbo

Image via Epic Games

Gumbo isn’t recognized as the nicest alien on this list, being unlocked beside an evil laugh and monstrous loading screen. This alien comes from a world where he’s able to turn other people into gum balls before chewing them and storing them in his head or backpack.

Gamora

Image via Epic Games

From Guardians of the Galaxy, Gamora has made her way into Fortnite, ready to fight for the galaxy. After Thanos had such a popular reign in Fortnite, it was only a matter of time before his adopted daughter found herself there as well. This alien has been fighting hard on the island since Chapter Two, season seven.

Cube Queen

Image via Epic Games

The Cube Queen is one of the most iconic characters in Fortnite’s story so far as the primary antagonist near the end of Fortnite Chapter Two. Players had the option to unlock this character during that chapter in season eight, with two alternate styles.