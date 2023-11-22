15 best female skins in Fortnite

Fortnite is filled with incredible skin designs. Some skins are fun, some skin designs are bad ass, and some are straight-up weird. About half of those fun, bad ass, and weird skins are female character models. In fact, some of the most iconic skins in all of Fortnite happen to be female skins.

Here is a list of some of the best female skins in Fortnite.

Renegade Lynx

Image via Epic Games

Available now for a limited time as part of the OG Fortnite battle pass, Renegade Lynx is a refreshing take on one of the classic Fortnite skins known as Lynx. Now, she features more of a Mad Max-esque style of clothing. Part armor, part racing suit, and tons of style.

Even though her effects are part of the battle pass and not a pack, the back bling, pickaxe, and glider that pair with Renegade Lynx are all exceptionally stylish as well.

Tricera Ops

Image via Epic Games

Tricera Ops is a legendary skin, which costs 2,000 V-Bucks and was first added to Fortnite in April 2018. This skin is part of the Dino Guard Set, and depicts a female character model wearing a bright red Triceratop suit, complete with a tactical belt, a fancy communication device on her wrist, and an adorable hoodie with three horns on it.

Despite being released all the way back in Fortnite Season Three, this skin remains one of the best skins available for purchase in Fortnite due to its originality and overall cuteness.

Valkyrie

Image via Epic Games

Valkyrie, a legendary Fortnite skin added to the game in September 2018, costs 2,000 V-Bucks. This Norse-themed skin served as the female counterpart of the final season five battle pass skin Ragnarok. Both skins feature ice blue hair with flaming eyes and viking-inspired armor. What makes this skin amazing is all the little details, like her amazing crown, the animal skull on her left hip, and her elegant leggings.

Valkyrie is a great skin for players who enjoy the fantasy-themed cosmetics.

Leelah

Image via Epic Games

Occasionally available in the Item Shop for 1,200 V-Bucks, Leelah is a pretty impressive technical achievement as far as Fortnite skins go. Leelah’s actual arms are tucked into the pockets of her hoodie, and the large, floaty, poofy arms you see are what she actually uses when interacting with the world of Fortnite around her. What’s impressive is that this doesn’t look weird. It’s all been implemented in a way that looks more magical than it does uncanny.

Fate

Image via Epic Games

Fate is a legendary skin that costs 2000 V-Bucks to purchase and was first added to the game in June 2018. She was part of the Overseer set, which featured a number of morally ambiguous anti-heroes from Season Four’s superhero theme. This skin features a stealthy agent aesthetic. Her hood looks great in game, the body suit is quite fashionable, and her gauntlets are reminiscent of Batman. It is clear from the design that this secret agent prefers attacking from the shadows, and she dresses for the occasion.

Brite Bomber

Image via Epic Games

Brite Bomber is a rare skin that costs 1,200 V-Bucks to purchase and was first released in December 2017. Brite Bomber is essentially a bright punk version of the Ramirez default skin model, complete with a ripped up unicorn-llama t-shirt and bright pink hair. She is often depicted with her unicorn-llama pick axe.

During season five, several loading screens featured Brite Bomber spending time with the season five battle pass character Drift. These images led fans to surmise that perhaps the two are an item, which added a little bonus information to Brite Bomber’s lore.

She has remained one of Fortnite’s most iconic original characters since her release during the very start of season 2, and she will likely remain a popular choice for many years to come.

Etheria

Image via Epic Games

Here’s one for those of us who want to see more fantasy-themed skins in Fortnite. Etheria occasionally reappears in the Item Shop for 1,200 V-Bucks, and comes with a nice bundle of goodies. Two different appearances, a pickaxe, and a back bling. Appropriately, her pickaxe and back bling both feature large, magical-looking crystals.

Now if only Fortnite would have an event or weapon where you can cast some spells.

Whiteout

Image via Epic Games

Whiteout is an epic Fortnite skin that can be purchased for 1500 V-Bucks and was first added to the game back in August of 2018. This skin was part of the Vanishing Point set, which featured her male counterpart wearing bright white motorcycle gear. You can use Whiteout with the helmet on, or you can take the helmet off to reveal a blonde haired woman underneath.

This skin was an instant classic upon its release back in season 4, primarily due to its minimalist aesthetic and conceptual clarity. This skin depicts a motorcycle driver in white — nothing more and nothing less.

Galaxy Crossfade

Image via Epic Games

This epic skin is out of this world. It can be acquired for 1,500 V-Bucks in the item shop, or for 2,000 if you want to get the Hazy Dreambeats set and a few extra goodies. Galaxy Crossfade, as the name implies, is an interstellar DJ. If you opt in for the Hazy Dreambeats set, you’ll receive a back bling, pickaxe, gun wrap, and a pretty jammin’ emote where you’ll spin a few spacey records.

If you like the general look and feel of Galaxy Crossfade but you’re not crazy about the stellar texturing, you also have the option to change her appearance slightly. Encore Crossfade has a white skin tone, while Cosmic Crossfade has a pink one.

Chun-Li

Image via Epic Games

There’s no shortage of different video game characters making appearances in Fortnite, but Chun-Li is one of the best female characters to be featured as a Fortnite skin. Occasionally available for 1,600 V-Bucks, Chun-Li comes with two different appearances, a lovingly animated emote, and a retro Street Fighter arcade cabinet as back bling. The whole package feels like a lovely tip of the hat to a well-known and historic gaming franchise.

Additionally, both of Chun-Li’s outfits, and Chun-Li herself, translate well into the Fortnite art style. The same can’t be said for every Fortnite crossover we see.

Red Knight

Image via Epic Games

Red Knight is a legendary Fortnite skin that costs 2,000 V-Bucks to purchase and was first released back in 2017. This skin was released originally as part of the Fort Knights set, which featured a number of different knight skins, all of which are very cool. Red Knight stands apart from the rest of the knight skins due to how early she was released during season two and her lasting popularity in game.

Parts of this skin show their age a bit when it comes to texture quality. The place where her tunic meets her pants is a little flat and the chainmail would probably look better if Epic made this skin today. Even with its minor drawbacks, though, this OG skin remains a mainstay for many players.

Combat Tech Jules

Image via Epic Games

Unlike the other skins on this list, Combat Tech Jules isn’t really part of the in-game Item Shop for Fortnite. Instead, she occasionally appears as part of the promotional Intrepid Engines Pack that can be purchased for $3.99. It comes with Combat Tech Jules, a backbling, pickaxe, and 600 V-Bucks.

There are a handful of skin variations for Jules out there, but this is one of the best thanks to the extra goodies you get when you acquire the Intrepid Engines Pack. Of course, the skin itself is a fun one thanks to the Jules’ signature goggles and gearhead tattoos.

Astra

Image via Epic Games

Astra is an epic skin that costs 1500 V-Bucks to purchase and was first added to the game in October 2019. In many ways, Astra’s character design challenged Epic’s philosophy of design up until that point. While Epic had mad a number of diverse and interesting female skins in Chapter One, during the Chapter Two graphical overhaul, the developer took the opportunity to work on how it presented faces, especially female faces. The resulting changes made female character models much more unique from each other, which in turn added more individuality to each new skin.

Astra has beautiful dark hair with a hint of bright blue streaking through some strands. She wears a bodysuit that can project various dynamic patterns of stars and constellations. She has appeared in the shop a number of times since she was first released, and she remains one of the most visually interesting skins in the game.

Cuddle Team Leader

Image via Epic Games

Cuddle Team Leader is a legendary skin that costs 2000 V-Bucks to purchase and was first added to Fortnite in February 2018. While you may have seen this teddy bear-inspired skin on other players in game, you may also recognize it from Fortnite’s account security PSA campaign, in which Cuddle Team Leader reminds you not to share your password information with anyone!

This is one of the most unique skin styles in the game due to its oversized plush head. It was one of the first skins to really challenge Epic’s initial skin proportion rules. Since the addition of this skin, Epic has really branched out with their skin designs by making an anthropomorphized banana skin and a skin of a watery blob person named Rippley.

Cuddle Team Leader remains one of the Epic’s weirdest skins, but it has become rather iconic in the Fortnite community.

Galaxy Scout

Image via Epic Games

Galaxy Scout is a legendary skin in Fortnite that costs 2000 V-Bucks to buy and was first released in August of 2020. This skin is the counterpart to the original Galaxy skin, which featured a male character model with a very similar galaxy aesthetic. Unfortunately, that skin was only give to players who purchased a Samsung Galaxy phone, so it was quite rare. Luckily, Epic released this skin, which is arguably better, and is available in its normal store without the need to purchase of a very expensive phone.

While the galaxy design which makes up this skin is cool in its own right, the sneakers, short white hair, and fingerless gloves were nice touches that really helped bring a unique character to this design.

Best female Fortnite skins, summarized

The best female skins in Fortnite are ones that deliver a bit more of an artistic or stylish flair than the average Fortnite skins. Skins like Galaxy Crossfade and her unique spacey patterns, Chun-Li and her faithful homage to another video game franchise, Renegade Lynx and her refreshing new take on a Fortnite classic, or Leelah and the technical animation aspects that make her skin possible.

Whichever one of the best female Fortnite skins you choose, you’re sure to look stylish while duking it out.