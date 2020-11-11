Best Escape maps in Fortnite's Creative mode | Dot Esports

Fortnite’s Creative mode has allowed players to build a variety of impressive maps for different custom modes, including the popular Escape mode.

Escape tasks players to find their way out of a location by solving a series of puzzles and avoiding dangers that may be included in their path. Some of these maps are to be played solo, while others cater to a small team.

Some of the maps created by the community include a series of levels with challenges that get increasingly more difficult as you proceed.

Here are some of the best Escape maps available in Fortnite today.

Slides and Doors Escape Maze

7100-9599-8973

MackJack has created an intense multi-level maze that gets more difficult as the player proceeds. With secret exits and countless traps along the way, this map can be played in a variety of different ways. The main method to victory, however, is to clear the 10 unique levels. What makes this map one of the best is the ability to play along with a group of friends. This is the perfect map to begin playing Escape mode on, since it is easy to follow and filled with a variety of content.

The Gauntlet: Snipers vs. Runners

5541-5735-8519

With most custom modes in Fortnite, the core mode is often altered to create a completely unique style using its source as a base. At its core, this map tasks Runners to navigate the structure by climbing levels and attempting to reach the top while Snipers are placed on moving blocks at a distance to fire at the Runners. This is a perfect mode for larger groups of players and offers unique playstyles within the same map.

X-Brain

1584-6959-8151

In this map players simply must find the hidden paths and items to exit the mansion, climb the structure, and fly to the light. This map is exceptionally well-crafted as each secret pathway leads to an open area with hidden clues for the next path. Unlike many of the other maps in this mode, X-Brain appears like a normal building filled with items placed to avoid clueing players into their path. This map is one of the best Escape maps available and is a must-play.

Stranger Things

8200-2722-1496

This Escape map places players in the world of Netflix’s hit series Stranger Things. Offering five different locations from the show, players will be forced to solve puzzles to complete each location. The effort that has gone into making the map look and feel like the show is impressive and makes the player want to complete all the available locations. If you are a fan of the series, then this map is the perfect choice for you.

Grandma’s House

3514-1187-2170

While it may not look the most impressive aesthetically, Grandma’s House is an extremely fun and challenging Escape map. Tasked with maneuvering large mazes and well-crafted puzzles, players will have more than enough to navigate if they are to complete this map. The map has been around for quite a while and has become a favorite for many players.

Barney’s Escape Room 3.0

3331-0624-5539

If you have played through many Escape maps and are looking for your next big challenge, Barney’s Escape Room 3.0 is the map for you. Crafted with a series of puzzles taking players through each level, many players who have attempted this map have been unable to pass the second. Advertised by its creator Barney-Drexel as the most challenging map they has ever created, the map lives up to this title, boasting an incredibly difficult challenge for players to attempt.

100 Rooms

Image via Dropnite

6126-3353-7805

As the name suggests, this map includes 100 unique rooms equipped with different puzzles to be solved. Including a range of maze, puzzle, and parkour, players will have to utilize a variety of different skills to complete each room. This map can be played with between one and 16 players and with the variety of content, this is a fantastic map for groups of players to come together and complete them all.

Haunted Mansion

1962-6696-6634

This map is the best of both Parkour and Escape game modes combined together. Players will be tasked with navigating a mansion to reach the top by solving puzzles and following the path, including its parkour elements. This map is difficult since one slip can force the player to begin again. Skilled players will be able to quickly navigate through the areas and towards the final objective of collecting the 15 coins scattered around the building.

Escape the Dream 2

4554-3196-9055

One of the more difficult Escape maps, Escape the Dream 2 is a sequel to a favorite map that had a unique style that left players confused as they attempted to solve difficult puzzles. This map boasts a variety of locations players will be taken through as they work towards the end. While this map is catered towards more-experienced players, newer players can also attempt the feat if only to experience what is capable within the Escape mode.

The Hospital

6595-8752-4901

No list of Escape maps would be complete without a Horror map woven in. The Hospital merges the best of both modes. As the name suggests, players will be trapped inside a dark hospital full of puzzles to navigate their way to the outside. This is made more difficult as some locations lack visibility and contain jump scares. The setting is extremely engaging as the hospital includes large rooms with well-planned puzzles. If you are a fan of Horror maps, then this is the Escape map for you.