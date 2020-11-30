Benjyfishy locker bundle now available in Fortnite store | Dot Esports

The bundle is only available for the next 24 hours.

During 2020, Fortnite has added many cosmetic items to suit the likeness or taste of popular players of the game. One of Fortnite’s best and most popular players Benjyfishy has finally gotten his own bundle, which is currently live in the store.

Gear up with @benjyfishy's handpicked Locker Bundle and strike with an unforgettable mark.



The Benjyfishy Locker Bundle is available in the Item Shop now! pic.twitter.com/yeP07r6Mwl — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) November 30, 2020

Benjyfishy’s locker bundle is a curation of his favorite cosmetic items from the game. This includes the Siren character skin, Star Wand farming tool, Lotus Star weapon skin, and Coral Cruiser glider.

Remaining in the store for the next 24 hours, this bundle costs a total of 3,300 V-Bucks. The Fortnite pro urged players to use code benjyfishy when purchasing the bundle and to share their purchase with him on Twitter.

AYYYY LETS GOOOOOOOOOO THANK YOU @FortniteGame FOR GIVING ME MY OWN BUNDLE 😍😍😍 make sure to use my code 'benjyfishy' when buying it and tag me on twitter 🙂 pic.twitter.com/HkTrWDAZi5 — benjyfishy (@benjyfishy) November 30, 2020

Currently available in the item shop also are Fortnite Icons bundles for two of the game’s most popular streamers Ninja and Loserfruit, and a wide range of Marvel skins as the current comic book-themed season draws to a close.