Aya Nakamura will close out the Fortnite Soundwave Series

Fortnite is at the front of pop culture, with Epic Games frequently using its platform to shine a spotlight on different artists and musicians. The Soundwave Series has brought some of the greatest international acts to the stage in Fortnite, with performers like Gen Hoshino, Tones and I, Emicida, and Mohamed Hamaki. Epic Games has just unveiled the last act in this Series, Aya Nakamura.

Aya Nakamura is a French-Malaysian artist who’ll be performing on her own stage in Fortnite starting on Oct. 6 at 11am CT, according to Epic’s blog post. After its initial release, the Soundwave Series will continue to run for 72 hours, giving players ample time to attend. Players who’ve enjoyed the Soundwave Series should attend Nakamura’s since it will be the last, according to a press release.

The setlist will include Nakamura’s hit single “Copines,” paired with a special emote of the same name that will be available starting Oct. 5 at 7pm CT in the Item Shop. Players who enjoy Nakamura’s hit songs will love this performance by one of the most listened-to French-speaking performers in the world.

For those who are unaware of Aya Nakamura’s music, Epic has compiled a playlist of some of her hottest songs to get fans excited ahead of the concert’s release.

Image via Epic Games

When talking about her upcoming performance in the game, Nakamura says in part, “The collaboration is an opportunity to perform my biggest show ever to fans old and new, and from all around the world.” It’s her wish to share her music with new audiences who might have otherwise not heard it. This is just the latest international artist that Epic has introduced to their audience.

Unfortunately, all good things must come to an end, and right now that includes the Soundwave Series. While it has been a great year rocking out with some of the hottest artists in the world, Epic likely has to sunset this project to likely bring something even more awesome. Players who attended these concerts will have something to remember them by, thanks to the free cosmetics awarded.