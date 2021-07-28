August's Fortnite Crew bundle features community-created Summer Skye skin and a bunch more | Dot Esports

Fortnite Crew’s latest exclusive skin is inspired by popular fan art—and it’s coming in just a few days.

The monthly subscription service that recently added Marvel’s Loki as an outfit in the game is now drawing inspiration from the community. Derived from a concept by an artist named @nollobandz, the skin is called Summer Skye.

One part Cozy

One part Rapscallion

One part Boxy

One part Aura

One part Pinkie

One part Dark Rex

And one part fearless adventurer.



Inspired by @nollobandz and community creations from around the Island, Summer Skye joins the Fortnite Crew on August 1!https://t.co/xJpSlauF3k pic.twitter.com/tGaRcR6YLs — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) July 28, 2021

Originally created under the name Ava, Summer Skye is a female skin featuring a cute outfit and design. The August Crew Pack also includes her Cursed Eagleshield back bling, Epic Sword of Might pickaxe, Pspsps! wrap, Cattitude wrap, and Afternoon Quest loading screen.

The Summer Skye skin comes with an alternate design called Stormy Skye, which changes up the colors of the outfit and gives her an overall more sinister look, compared to her normal design.

Fortnite Crew is a monthly $11.99 subscription that includes a monthly pack like this one. Subscribers also receive 1,000 V-Bucks and the current season’s battle pass, so it’s a solid investment for those who play Fortnite on a daily basis.

💖 AVA! 💖 [Fortnite Skin Concept] & [ #T5GContest Entry ] A.v.a = Art’s Very Alive! This one is a tribute to some of the concepts & artists that have made it into the game. I’m proud of you all, inspired by you, & I hope you like the concept! #FortniteArt #FortniteFanArt #Minty pic.twitter.com/SFN9Zqj8KS — nollobandz🏔 (@nollobandz) November 7, 2020

Summer Skye’s Crew Pack will become available on July 31 at 7pm CT, at which point the current set, featuring Loki, will disappear.