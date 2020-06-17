Aquaman’s Fortnite skin revealed in Chapter 2, season 3 trailer | Dot Esports

The Atlantian Warrior from DC Comics has finally got his own skin in Fortnite, Epic revealed earlier today.

Jason Mamoa’s portrayal of Aquaman was spotted in the Fortnite Chapter two, season three trailer earlier today, confirming that the superhero has his own skin which players will be able to earn once downtime concludes later today and the new season begins.

The skin is identical to the most recent adaptations of Aquaman from DC Comics with his large Trident and scaly armour. In the trailer, the superhero can be seen fistbumping Meowscles while riding his Goldfish after surfacing from the water below, which has taken over a large part of the map.

Welcome to the waves 🌊



The Island has flooded and there are all new areas to explore, Marauders to take on and… sharks to ride?



Dive into #FortniteSeason3 now! pic.twitter.com/cdWDn9yXt1 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) June 17, 2020

Players have to use a Whirlpool at the Fortilla point of interest for the first week and use a fishing pole to ride behind a Loot Shark at Sweaty Sands in the second week of challenges, according to leaker FireMonkey. This means that players will have to utilize some new features to acquire the new skin.

Aquaman Week 1 & 2 Challenges pic.twitter.com/LZGf87jY81 — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) June 17, 2020

Epic has slowly introduced several comic book superheroes and villains into Fortnite. From Batman to Thanos, there could be endless possibilities for new characters from DC Comics and Marvel. Potentially the most iconic superhero of all time, Superman, could be getting his own skin in the future. Although, the new skins are tied with some form of event, so he might need to save the Fortnite world first.

Players will be able to jump back into Fortnite following the conclusion of downtime later today.