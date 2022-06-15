Another Fortnite and Naruto collab has been teased

Fortnite is the top game when it comes to crossovers from any number of entertainment franchises. Whether it be video games, anime, or celebrities, Fortnite has become a home for a wide range of characters. Naruto got its first skins in Fortnite last November and now it seems like the game will feature a new collaboration soon.

Fortnite posted a single image on its Twitter account today that shows the “Fortnite x Naruto Rivals!” logo and the date of June 23, which is just over a week away. While not much can be surmised from this tweet, many have speculated that new skins from the hit anime could be coming to Fortnite.

The Naruto skins that were added last November included Naruto, Kakashi, Sasuke, and Sakura. These are some of the most prominent characters in the anime, so it raises the question of who else Epic Games would want to add to the game.

There was a Fortnite leak late last month where someone had posted on a forum that Naruto would be coming back to the game. These characters, according to the leaks, would be coming along with new challenges. This leak was posted along with a leaked Chapter Three, season three battle pass that actually turned out to be true.

RUMOR: Apparently the same person who posted the Battle Pass leak posted minutes later that another Naruto collab will be released in June.



They posted this image as a teaser for the collab. Recently, Epic began work on "Kawaii2" challenges



"Kawaii" = Naruto Challenges codename pic.twitter.com/oIZFdRzvsA — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) May 26, 2022

If these skins are the ones that are coming to the game later this month, Epic could have a huge leaking problem. On top of the battle pass being leaked a week ahead of time, a major collaboration may have also been shown off before Epic could surprise fans. As exciting as it could be for fans to see the famous anime return to Fortnite, it likely would have made a larger impression if it had been a surprise.