An epic Fortnite healing item could be unvaulted in tomorrow’s game update

There are a lot of consumables in Fortnite that allow players to get a boost during the game, whether it be a speed boost or just enough healing to get to the next Circle. There are a few different consumables in the game right now, but a new leak seems to point to a fan-favorite coming to the game in the hotfix update tomorrow.

According to popular Fortnite content creator iFireMonkey, Slurp Juice will be coming back to the game tomorrow morning during the hotfix patch. The leak apparently comes from @NotPaloleaks and was noticed because Epic Games updated their news feed earlier than normal. This follows normal hotfix patches where Epic usually adds something small to the game.

Slurp Juice will be unvaulted tomorrow in Fortnite according to @NotPaloleaks! pic.twitter.com/GAkKxw8M0I — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) February 6, 2023

Players in the replies to the tweet seem to be universally supporting this change, with the Slurp Juice being a big favorite from the players in the community. It’s a great consumable because it will regenerate the player’s health for one health point every 0.5 seconds for a total of 75 points. This allows the player to continuously heal while they continue to escape or fight the enemy.

It will be interesting whether people choose to prioritize Slurp Juice over this season’s Slap energy drink that provides the player with infinite stamina for a short period. The consumable will likely continue to be in the game at least until the end of this season in March, if not beyond that. Epic rarely vaults regular items like this quickly once they’re added to a season.

We’ll have to wait and see if this will be enough to offset the current Mythics, Deku’s Smash, and Kamehameha.