Among Us team members share thoughts on Fortnite's new 'Imposters' limited-time mode | Dot Esports

"It would have been really, really cool to collab."

Fortnite’s latest limited-time mode “Imposters” may seem familiar to players thanks to its glaring similarities to the wildly successful indie game Among Us, and now a team member who worked on the game has shared their thoughts on Epic Games’ Battle Royale’s new mode.

Among Us community director Victoria Tran said she was ‘sad’ that the Among Us team did not get to collaborate with Epic for Fortnite. She also said that utilizing the same game mechanics isn’t an issue, but she seemed upset at Epic for repurposing the same themes and terminology.

like game mechanics fine, those shouldn't be gatekept, but at the very least even different themes or terminology makes things more interesting? 😕 — Victoria Tran 🧋 (@TheVTran) August 17, 2021

“I think it’s just hitting me particularly hard today cause of all the bf dungeon stuff, plus this, and it hits so weirdly personal because it feels exactly like being a woman/POC in tech. It feels like a powerless “lol what’s the point anymore” of making our own stories/content,” Tran said.

Another developer working on Among Us, Adriel Wallick, shared an animated comic, hinting at her feelings toward the new Fortnite mode. She said in a separate tweet that she was “bummed.”

Speaking in a direct message to PCGamer, Tran confirmed suspicions that Innersloth had no hand in Epic’s creation of their Imposters limited-time mode “although we would have liked to, and found out about it the same time as everyone else,” she said.

Anyway – just feeling pretty bummed today.



Everything in the world was already feeling insurmountable, so this was just another fun reminder of how tiny we all really are. — Adriel Wallick (@MsMinotaur) August 17, 2021

The Imposters mode is set to launch later today.